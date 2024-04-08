How Louisiana’s economic development strategy compares to other states

Louisiana’s approach to economic development might need more attention from policymakers, according to a new analysis, The Center Square reports.

In January, Gov. Jeff Landry asked the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office to evaluate the state’s economic development arm, Louisiana Economic Development. The administration aims to develop a long-term strategic plan for the agency, including a renewed target industry strategy.

The auditor’s analysis says federal data shows the state lags other Southeastern states for job creation and ranked second to last among the “energy intensive” states where coal, oil and natural gas production are key sectors of the economy.

Of the 17 Southeastern states, 11 have either a quasi-public or nonprofit entity to lead their economic development efforts while five—including Louisiana—rely on traditional government agencies to deliver economic development services.

While quasi-public entities can be more flexible than a government agency, the report warns that strong governance and accountability are needed to avoid issues such as those in Florida and Virginia.

Read the full story.