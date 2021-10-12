How GMFS Mortgage shone through major upheaval

The coronavirus pandemic lurched companies everywhere into unforeseen operational changes—but for GMFS Mortgage, the period of upheaval has been a chance for the company to shine.

From generous contributions to the community, to embracing a telework infrastructure, to onboarding more than 100 new employees to support an explosion in business, the 22-year-old residential mortgage lender has navigated COVID-19’s choppy waters with grace, thanks to a strong workplace culture. It’s efforts led GMFS Mortgage to be named Business Report’s Best Places to Work winner in the large company category.

Maintaining a sense of community among remote staff became more important than ever over the past year and a half, says President and CEO Tee Brown.

