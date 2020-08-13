How far will $100 go in Baton Rouge metro?

In Baton Rouge, $100 tends to buy $109.05 worth of goods in a metropolitan area at the national average price level, according to the Tax Foundation, which recently released a map showing how far $100 goes in each U.S. metro area.

The map shows the “relative value” of $100 in Baton Rouge as roughly $109.05, meaning $100 is worth more here than in most metros, based on U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates from 2018 measuring real personal income by metro area. Essentially, Baton Rouge-area residents are about 9% richer than their nominal incomes suggest.

The real value of $100 is above the national average in all of Louisiana’s metro areas. However, compared to the state’s other metros, the real value of $100 in Baton Rouge is the second-closest to the national average, after New Orleans ($106.27) and followed by Lake Charles ($112.49), Shreveport-Bossier City ($113.38), Lafayette ($115.47), Alexandria ($116.01), Houma-Thibodaux and Hammond (both $116.55) and Monroe ($118.76).

Nationwide, Louisiana’s capital city is near the middle of the road in terms of purchasing power. Among all U.S. metros, $100 is worth the most in Beckley, West Virginia ($130.55). The country’s other least expensive metro areas include Danville, Illinois ($127.23), Jackson, Tennessee ($123.46) and Pine Bluff, Arkansas ($122.85).

Meanwhile, three California metropolitan areas take the top spots for where $100 is effectively worth the least: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward ($75.99), San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara ($77.28) and Santa Cruz-Watsonville ($79.68).

Generally, metro areas with higher nominal incomes also have higher price levels. Areas with higher costs of living also tend to pay higher salaries for identical jobs, which offsets at least some of the lower average purchasing power. Check out the rankings.