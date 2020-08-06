How far does $100 go in Louisiana compared to other states? 

In Louisiana, $100 will buy goods and services that would cost $112.23 in a state at the national average price level, according to the Tax Foundation, which today released a map showing how far $100 goes in every state.

The map shows the “relative value” of $100 in Louisiana as roughly $112.23, meaning $100 is worth more here than in most states, based on U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates from 2018 measuring real personal income by state. Put another way, Louisianans are about 12% richer than their nominal incomes suggest.

Among all states, $100 is the 10th-most valuable in Louisiana. The states where $100 is worth the most are Arkansas ($117.23), Mississippi ($116.28), Alabama ($115.74), Kentucky ($113.90) and West Virginia ($113.90).

On the other hand, $100 is effectively worth the least in Hawaii ($84.67), New York ($85.91), Washington, D.C. ($86.13), California ($86.66) and New Jersey ($86.81).

There are large regional differences in prices across the country. For example, real purchasing power is more than 35% greater in Arkansas than it is in California. This means that, on average, someone earning $50,000 in after-tax income in Arkansas would need after-tax earnings of about $67,500 in California to maintain the same standard of living.

Generally speaking, states with higher nominal incomes also have higher price levels. Areas with higher costs of living also tend to pay higher salaries for identical jobs, which offsets at least some of the lower average purchasing power. Check out the state-by-state rankings.