How executives can inspire creativity on their teams

“If strategy tells us what we are going to say and who we’re going to say it to, creative tells us how we’re going to say it.”

That’s how Jeremy Beyt, co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight, distills the many facets of his position as the creative agency’s chief creative officer. Much of his role is centered on ensuring that the firm provides the right conditions to allow team members to come up with the most compelling ideas and the best end products.

But how can a leader guide his or her team to generate those meaningful creative concepts? In the latest issue of Business Report, Beyt shares how to spark creativity among your team members—and keep the flames burning bright no matter the circumstances.

Read the full Q&A with Beyt, and get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.”