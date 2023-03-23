How Elifin Realty is building a company where employees don’t want to leave 

It’s been difficult not to notice the proliferation of Elifin Realty signs on Baton Rouge commercial properties in the last few years. The homegrown firm, which was named Business Report’s Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees), has grown exponentially since President and CEO Mathew Laborde opened it in 2016.

Elifin’s active listings have jumped from 13 in 2017 to 271 today. The company moved into large, modern digs on Main Street and, in January, opened a new branch in Metairie to serve the Greater New Orleans market. About 20 employees work across the two sites. In the last 12 months, profits are up 498%.

In Baton Rouge, Elifin’s presence has spread throughout Mid City, one of its core neighborhoods, as well as many other parts of town. In fact, all areas of the Capital Region, even those historically ignored, are worthy of consideration, no matter what basic data might show, say Elifin’s partners. It’s in the company’s DNA to create narratives about locations that clients may not have considered, and to stay bullish on Baton Rouge.

Passionate about commercial real estate, Laborde says he broke away from a former employer to create a company with the kind of structure and partner track he was personally craving.

“I wanted to create a company that I wouldn’t want to leave,” Laborde says.

