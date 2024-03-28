How do gas prices compare to this time last year?

Gas prices are rising faster than usual because of severe weather and other factors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Prices at the pump typically rise in the first half of the year as more people get back on the road and refiners transition to less-polluting blends for the summer.

Unleaded gas ran $3.54 a gallon on average across the nation Wednesday, according to AAA. It’s up 3% from last year and 14% higher than at the start of the year.

By comparison, Louisiana gas prices ran $3.18 Wednesday, up from $2.94 last month and $3.08 a year ago, according to tracking by AAA.

Gasoline and shelter contributed more than 60% of the consumer-price index’s increase in February from 2023, according to the Labor Department. It marked the first month since September that gas prices edged higher.

Record American crude output in 2023 surprised forecasters and kept prices in check. Production cuts by Saudi and Russia-led OPEC+ this year helped raise the cost of benchmark U.S. crude oil by 14% to $81.35 a barrel.

Some factors driving the price bumps are expected to subside in the coming months, The Wall Street Journal reports.

More American refineries have powered back up in recent weeks, promising to help refill storage tanks nationwide. On Wall Street, traders anticipate that those incoming supplies will help lower wholesale gasoline prices starting in May.

