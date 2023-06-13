How companies can respond to complaints on social media and mend fences

Stafford Wood has been working in the social media space for 29 years. If you think social media didn’t exist that long ago, think again—Wood started out in the community development department and games channel at America Online in 1994.

She is the founder and president of Covalent Logic, a public relations, corporate communications, branding and advertising firm. Covalent Logic helps clients use social media for marketing campaigns and other promotions, but cautions not to limit its use. It’s also a space where customers go to vent their frustrations with a company.

Instead of recoiling from complaints and criticism posted online, Wood urges her clients to embrace the feedback. Upset customers are undoubtedly explaining their dissatisfaction to others in their offline life, she reasons, and social media gives the brand a unique opportunity to repair the relationship and even win over new customers.

Wood shares her simple formula for how to approach this delicate task in the latest edition of Business Report.

First among her tips is to get online and start listening. Companies need to be active on social media channels so they can hear what customers are saying. Listening can provide valuable insight into public perceptions about the brand, giving it the chance to react accordingly.

Read the rest of Wood’s top tips for how companies should respond to complaints on social media.