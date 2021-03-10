How Chef John Folse brought Louisiana food to the world

From his simple upbringing in a Cajun cabin, John Folse became the chef that would introduce Louisiana’s unique cuisine and culture to the world. His long list of accomplishments includes author, TV food personality, businessman and educator. Folse will be honored this month by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2021 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala.

Folse’s start in the restaurant business came in 1975, when he was given 50-50 ownership in a restaurant called The Tavern. The restaurant had been failing, and Folse worked hard to save it. “That was my first great challenge in business, and I accepted it,” Folse says. “I saw that as a stepping stone.”

He used that success as a springboard to open Lafitte’s Landing in Donaldsonville in 1978. He was in his late 20s, with little money, and the location of the vacant building near the Sunshine Bridge with traffic from nearby plants appealed to Folse.

Although he was hesitant to borrow money, he petitioned a close contact at his bank to give him a $10,000 loan to open his second restaurant. Folse says he and a carpenter would leave Baton Rouge every day after a full day of work and drive to the site of the future restaurant, which did not yet have electricity. The two men worked by kerosene lamp to clean up the Donaldsonville property.

Folse found success at Lafitte’s, but he dreamed of bringing Louisiana’s food and culture to people around the world, especially to those who could not travel to experience it. He opened his first promotional restaurants in Japan, China, and France during the 1980s, and hosted the first Soviet-American culinary exchange in 1988.

