How an impending Texas law could ultimately alter NIL donations at LSU 

LSU officials are eagerly monitoring a Texas bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would give universities in that state more direct involvement with NIL donations, potentially allowing schools to offer perks like priority points to NIL donors, Sports Illustrated reports.

This new evolution of NIL tests NCAA and SEC governorship, risks federal rules violations, and pushes college sports another step closer to schools paying athletes directly.

Currently, NIL donations to LSU athletes are considered separate from the university. But the Texas bill features language permitting a school’s nonprofit fundraising arm to provide NIL deals, and prohibits the NCAA or any other enforcement arm (i.e., the SEC) from penalizing a school in the state for following the law. This would afford schools more control and oversight over NIL payments and give them a staff of veteran fundraisers to mine an established base of high-level donors who, in Texas A&M’s case, would receive priority points for contributions.

LSU officials are exploring the same model sought by Texas A&M. That model would require the Louisiana Legislature to amend or create a law that mirrors the Texas bill. But like other schools, LSU is waiting on what, if any, actions might be coming from college sports governing bodies before pushing forward.

“If the NCAA doesn’t do anything on this, we’re all in,” an LSU administrator told SI.

