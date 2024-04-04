If leaders don’t consider employees in their growth strategies, the same old symptoms of disengagement, burnout, and lack of innovation will keep reappearing.

That’s the conclusion in a Harvard Business Review analysis on how a growth-at-all-costs mindset can stall your company.

Global workplace expert Jenn Lim and Deloitte human sustainability leader Jenn Fisher write that while operating systems, financial health and internal processes are all critical in determining whether growth can continue, studies show that human capital is the most important resource a company has.

“In other words,” they write, “consistent and profitable growth is never easy, but it’s nearly impossible without the quality, talent and mindset of its people.”

They note that human sustainability is about creating value in the lives of employees, from their physical and mental well-being to their career skills and overall sense of purpose.

“It starts with individuals, but ultimately has a ripple effect on the people they encounter and the organizations they’re part of,” Lim and Fisher write. “A focus on human sustainability drives stronger business results.”

The authors suggest five questions companies should ask before rolling out their next growth initiative, including whether they are effectively adding people to their planning, if it’s time to redefine productivity, and whether the organization needs an evolution in well-being metrics.

Harvard Business Review has the details.