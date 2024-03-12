How a business accelerator can turbocharge a startup’s growth

Business accelerators, often termed “startup accelerators” or “startup factories,” are organizations dedicated to fostering the rapid growth of early-stage companies. But are accelerators effective at turbocharging early growth?

As Susan Cohen, Benjamin Hallen and Christopher Bingham write for Harvard Business Review, research from multiple studies backs up anecdotal evidence—startups participating in an accelerator raised 50% to 170% more from investors and were more likely to be alive or acquired than similar startups that applied to the accelerators but were not accepted.

Here are three ways accelerators can help startups grow quickly:

Gather advice in intensive bursts. One of the touted benefits of accelerators is that founders and their teams can receive guidance and mentoring from a large pool of customers and mentors, including current and former entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, suppliers, accountants and lawyers.

Facilitate friendly sibling rivalry. Startups did better when accelerators had them pace with startups in their cohort.

Require scheduled transitions. Accelerators turbocharged startup growth when they mandated scheduled transitions, requiring that all teams within an accelerator participate in the same developmental and learning activities at the same time.

