Housing aid for Louisiana renters facing eviction slow to be disbursed

A $24 million rental aid program Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July for people facing eviction because of coronavirus-related lost wages has committed less than one-third of the assistance promised, even though demand was so high that applications were suspended within days.

The slow pace of aid is drawing criticism from state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, who called program management by the Louisiana Housing Corporation “disastrous.”

Only 160 tenants have seen money paid to their landlords, according to information provided Tuesday by the governor’s office.

“We’ve got 40,000 applicants out there who have said, ‘We need help’ and submitted their paperwork,” McFarland says. “We’ve got the money in the bank to help them.”

The Democratic governor’s office said McFarland’s criticism contained inaccurate information, such as the source of financing for the program, and suggested that focusing on the small number of payments made to landlords on behalf of tenants is misleading.

Though only about $400,000 in rental payments have been made, Edwards spokeswoman Shauna Sanford said $7 million has been obligated. She said that has protected 3,000 families from eviction even if the dollars haven’t yet been turned over to landlords.

Edwards said in mid-July that Louisiana would offer $24 million in emergency rent assistance to low-income residents faced with the threat of eviction because their paychecks took a hit during the coronavirus outbreak. The Louisiana Housing Corporation started taking applications for the program that same day, with federal dollars to finance the program.

Demand was so great—more than 40,000 renters quickly started the application process—that the housing agency stopped accepting applications for the program within four days.

The program has $19 million of the $24 million in federal financing planned to spend on the emergency rental aid, Sanford said. The remaining $5 million is expected in October. The governor’s office blamed federal restrictions on the housing dollars and incomplete applications for the slow pace of aid. Read the full story.