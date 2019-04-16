House committee kills Louisiana billboard restrictions bill

Legislators in the House Transportation Committee rejected efforts to restrict new highway billboards in Louisiana.

The committee earlier today voted 14-3 against the measure after a three-hour hearing.

Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, sought to put a moratorium on new billboards across the state. The state’s trucking industry backed the proposal, and supporters said the signs can be distractions for truckers and other motorists, causing accidents.

But the proposal faced heavy opposition from Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company, one of the nation’s largest outdoor advertising firms.

Lamar called the measure “anti-business,” suggesting it was being wedged into a fight between the trucking industry and trial lawyers over anti-trucker advertising.

Similar legislation is pending in the Senate, though it’s unclear if today’s vote will stall that measure.