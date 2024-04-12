House approves bill to shield economic development-related public records

The proposal to allow local government officials to conceal economic development-related public records gained approval from the Louisiana House of Representatives on Thursday, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 461, sponsored by Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, passed in a 79-18 vote and will head to the Senate for consideration.

The bill allows a city mayor, parish president of local government executive to declare any public record as confidential if they believe the release would have a “detrimental effect” on a business negotiation. A company representative may also request documents be deemed confidential.

While the government entity would be required to publish a notice online about each negotiation, the notice does not have to include the name of the company, funding being negotiated or the prospective project site location.

The documents would become public record again when the local government declares negotiations have concluded or after a two-year period.

