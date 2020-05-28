Hotel activity showing slight increases as L’Auberge prepares to reopen Friday

In a small sign of hope that commercial activity is beginning to return to the beleaguered hospitality sector, local hoteliers report a slight increase in activity over the recent Memorial Day holiday.

“There has been a little increase,” says Baton Rouge Lodging Association President, Scott Michelet, who is general manager of the Crowne Plaza. “It was minimal but it was more than we’ve seen since the middle of March.”

Michelet says most of the guests who stayed at the Crowne Plaza over the weekend were either passing through or coming to Baton Rouge for a handful of youth sports tournaments, which are allowed with a limited number of spectators in phase one of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reopening plan.

Crowne Plaza’s experience is similar to that of other properties in the market. According to data from STR provided by Visit Baton Rouge, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 23, which was Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, averaged around 42%, more than double what it was averaging at the height of the pandemic shutdown in late March and April.

“I’m not doing somersaults but occupancy looks like it has been picking up since around the middle of May,” about the time the state moved to phase one, Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo says.

But the data is somewhat skewed by the fact that nine hotels were not operating in the market last week, which reduced the total number of rooms from 9,100 to 7,900.

The numbers are also considerably lower than they were last year over Memorial Day weekend, when the Bayou Country Super Fest returned to Tiger Stadium. Revenues for the week were a little more than $1.5 million compared to some $3 million in 2019.

Still, even accounting for the anomalies, Arrigo and others say business is starting to return. Friday morning, L’Auberge Casino’s hotel will reopen, adding 200 rooms back to the market.

L’Auberge General Manager Kim Ginn says guests are making reservations and the hotel is almost 50% booked. Though data is not yet available to determine where the guests are coming from, Ginn suspects most of them are local or regional.

“We’ll run some analytics next week to see what the trends are,” she says. “For now, we’re trying to be very cautious and make sure we do not exceed the demand as we try to figure out what the consumer is comfortable with.”

Larger hotels like L’Auberge and Crowne Plaza are also beginning to see an uptick in meeting reservations. Because of social distancing requirements, some offices are unable to accommodate meetings on site.

“People are slowly coming back on the meeting side because their offices are not large enough to hold gatherings because of social distancing,” Michelet says. “It’s not much but it’s some and it’s helping us fill the void.”