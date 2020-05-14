Home Builders Association to offer virtual showings for Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is retooling its annual Parade of Homes by bringing virtual home tours to the event, which aims to showcase the most innovative houses in the Baton Rouge area.

This year’s event—called “Parade Your Way”—will feature 71 homes and 41 builders, offering 3D tours of each space in addition to in-person tours, which must first be scheduled by appointment.

“We know how important it is for people to see different craftsmanship and styles, new innovations and trends,” says Karen Zito, HBA of GBR president and CEO. “We want to keep the homebuilding industry at the forefront of people’s minds.”

Moreover, the annual showcase has been extended from its usual two weeks to 10, with appointment-only walkthroughs beginning Friday, May 22, and lasting through July. It had already been pushed back one month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the event has drawn approximately 500 registrations, which Zito expects will ultimately reach thousands. Local builders generally rely on Parade of Homes as a way to help them market the homes they construct, and Zito says some homes have already been sold and are no longer available for touring.

It’s especially critical as the local economy begins to reopen. The National Association of Home Builders has predicted a 19% decrease in new residential construction starts throughout 2020, and Zito says Baton Rouge-area builders are also forecasting steep construction start declines over the coming year. However, it’s anticipated to rebound in early 2021.

Learn more about this year’s revamped Parade of Homes.