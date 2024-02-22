Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge president resigns 

Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, submitted her resignation from the organization last week, according to board chair Scott Bardwell.

Zito, who resigned to pursue another opportunity, will work with the Home Builders Association through the end of the month, Bardwell says. He declined to share Zito’s future plans. Zito was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.

“We’re not going to rush [the replacement process],” Bardwell says. “Karen left us in a good spot. Besides getting the Parade of Homes completed [in April] we’re going to take our time and look for the right fit.”

The organization’s executive committee has been meeting every day to ensure the transition is smooth, and a search committee has been created to look for the next leader. Bardwell hopes the organization will have a new leader in place in six months.

Bardwell, a local homebuilder, praised Zito for “taking the organization to another level” during her six years as president and CEO.

“She added a level of professionalism to the organization,” he says. “It’s complex—we have a foundation, a PAC. There’s a lot of pieces.”