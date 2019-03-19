Hobby Lobby relocating O’Neal Lane store to Denham Springs

Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby is relocating its O’Neal Lane store to Denham Springs, a company spokesman confirmed to Daily Report.

A lease has been signed for a 5.36-acre tract along Cassle Lane and Juban Road in Denham Springs, says the company in an email response for comment, adding the new store is planned to open in September. Not known is the size of the story, when construction will begin or when the O’Neal location will close. The company did say it expects to transfer its O’Neal employees to the new store, to be located across the street from Juban Crossing.

Baton Rouge-based Ferris Engineering is project engineer for the new store.

The roughly six-mile move comes as the company is pushing to expand its footprint across the nation. Last year, the Hobby Lobby opened 54 new stores and relocated 20 other stores. An estimated 65 new locations will open this year and another 16 stores will move or expand, creating approximately 2,500 to 3,000 jobs. Hobby Lobby has more than 840 stores nationwide.

In Baton Rouge, Hobby Lobby operates stores on College Drive, Industriplex Boulevard and O’Neal Lane. This will be the first Hobby Lobby in Livingston Parish.