Historic Chimes Street buildings to be renovated for apartments, retail

New Orleans architect Brian Anderson says it was his ties to LSU that inspired him to renovate the pair of buildings he purchased on West Chimes Street.

“If someone doesn’t invest in that property, it’s going to be torn down and we’ll lose that history,” says Anderson of the buildings he purchased Monday, adding Baton Rouge has been a second home to him since graduating in 1999 from LSU’s architecture program.

At 236 W. Chimes St., left of Geauld Tiger’s, Anderson plans to renovate the four one-bedroom units into two bedroom units, as well as restore the exterior of the building. He plans for the apartments to be available for the fall semester.

Renovations to 244 W. Chimes St. are expected to begin in the fall, and the building will be a mix of apartments with one to two retail spaces on the first floor. While there’s historically been a high turnover for commercial tenants on Chimes Street, Anderson says he’s determined to find “the right tenant” for the space.

Anderson was unable to estimate the cost of the project, but says it will be he and his wife’s second-largest investment project to-date and that they plan to apply for historic tax credits with the state.

Anderson says the buildings, built by the prior owner’s grandfather, remained in that family’s hands for three generations.

“We plan to keep it in our family at least that long,” Anderson says, adding he and his wife are looking to take on other renovation projects around LSU.