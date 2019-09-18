Hiring for a culture fit doesn’t have to undermine diversity 

Although most managers agree it’s important to hire people who fit in with your workplace, the idea of hiring based on culture fit has become controversial. But, Harvard Business Review reports, new research says it doesn’t have to be.

Most of the controversy boils down to the wrong definition of “culture fit.” Clearing that up can help managers improve their talent strategies.

The first misconception is that having a new hire who matches your company culture is “nice to have” but not a necessity. However, a large body of scientific evidence shows that culture fit—which we and others define as how well one’s values adhere to the values of the organization or team—matters significantly for how people act and behave at work.

The second misconception is that looking for a culture match can hurt any efforts to increase the diversity of your team. Although at first look, this assertion makes sense, simultaneous pursuit of culture fit and diversity is possible. An assessment of culture fit should focus on how well the person’s values align with the organization’s, rather than how well their personal characteristics, such as gender, ethnicity, age, and sexual orientation, align with the current workforce.

You want to see that the candidate’s values align with those important to the organization, but you also want to see that the organization’s values align with those that are important to the candidate. The trick is to have your company’s values well defined and to ask the job candidate questions that bring out how the value those things. Read the full report from Harvard Business Review.