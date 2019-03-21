Hilton opening Citiplace hotel next week

Hilton’s newest Baton Rouge Hotel, Tru by Hilton on Citiplace Court, will open next Friday, March 29, Visit Baton Rouge announced today.

The newly constructed four-story, 119-room, 51,000-square-foot hotel is part of Hilton’s new “trendy” brand which includes mobile check-in and upscale fitness centers.

Tru hotels feature “more efficiently designed rooms with platform beds, a mobile desk, and large bathrooms.” The rooms also have wall knobs for hanging clothes rather than a dresser or closet area.