Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center to reopen historic ‘Tunnel’ as private venue

The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is reopening The Tunnel—its historic dining venue, once used by Gov. Huey P. Long as an escape route—as a luxury private event and dining space set for a mid-November soft opening.

With seating capacity for 30 people, the private dining room will feature exposed brick, fabric accents and wood floors. The reincarnated venue will also include “The 1928 Stage,” where singers, small bands and quartets can perform, as well as “The Standing Room,” a cocktail area decorated with historic photos from the Long estate and a 10’ x 12’ portrait of Long.

Prism Hotels & Resorts, which manages the downtown hotel, has long wanted to bring The Tunnel back into commerce, says Chief Operating Officer Mark Van Amerongen in a prepared statement.

“Since the property reopened in 2006, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center has embraced its unique place in Louisiana history,” Amerongen says. “Having The Tunnel open and operating brings an important part of that history to life.”

Its historical significance dates back to the 1930s, when then-Gov. Long discovered a secret underground passageway linking the Heidelberg Hotel (now known as the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center) to the former King Hotel across the street. Long used the tunnel to dodge the press when they stood outside the hotel.

In an homage to the site’s history, The Tunnel’s “Railcar Room” will include a replica of the interior of a 1930s railcar, with windows featuring a light sequence simulating the train in motion. The visuals at the back of the railcar will rotate between the moving track and Long giving his famous “Share Our Wealth” speech.

BJW Construction is leading the project’s building and design work. The Tunnel will begin accepting reservations for private events by the beginning of this holiday season.