Highway Transport announces opening of flagship service center in Geismar

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Highway Transport President and Chief Financial Officer Marshall Franklin announced today the opening of a $12.5 million service center in Geismar for the liquid chemical transportation company.

The facility will provide a training center for employees, a service center, 4.5 tank-washing bays, a six-bay mechanical shop and multiple office spaces. It has the capacity to facilitate up to 150 tanker trucks at any given time.

The project will create 36 new direct jobs over the next year, with an average salary of $55,000 plus benefits, and will retain 34 existing jobs in Geismar. Add in the Louisiana Economic Development’s estimate of 76 new indirect jobs, and the project is expected to bring 112 new jobs to the Capital Region. To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered the company incentive support including Enterprise Zone tax credits.

The new service center will build the Tennessee-based company’s presence along the Gulf Coast to serve chemical companies along the Mississippi River and transport their products around the country. It will be its 14th service center in the U.S. and its second in Louisiana, with the other in Lake Charles. Read the full announcement here.