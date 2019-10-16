Highland Park Marketplace adds tenants; final phase breaking ground in November

Several new businesses are coming to Highland Park Marketplace as the shopping center nears its final phase of development next month.

Paperwhite Stationery Boutique, which opened last week, offers letterpress, invitations, calligraphy and gifts. The store also features exclusive lines of products as well as offerings from local artisans.

Ochsner Urgent Care is finishing the buildout of its new suite and is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Fab’rik, a boutique brand with more than 40 locations across the U.S., will open its first Louisiana location, recently finalizing a lease for the space. An opening date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, outparcel lots have been sold to Red River Bank and The Pediatric Place, with both buildings slated to break ground in the coming months.

The last two outparcel lots—both roughly an acre and fronting Old Perkins Road East—are being marketed for sale or build-to-suit.

“The goal of the whole center is to create a marketplace where we can cater to all the needs of the nearby community—whether it’s grocery, clothing or medical care,” says Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty, who is handling leasing for the development. “We’ll add some more restaurants and other brands that would be attractive to Baton Rouge residents, and we’re aggressively marketing the remaining space.”

Groundbreaking for the final phase of development will begin in November, says developer Brian Douglass Campbell Jr., adding a soon-to-be-announced anchor tenant has already been secured. The final phase will feature eight suites and 16,450 square feet of retail space with a planned Summer 2020 opening.

Located at the corner of Highland Road and Old Perkins Road East, Highland Park Marketplace is anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market and features Burgersmith, Pilates Plus, Mera Salon Suites, Bengals & Bandits and Luxe Clothing Shoes Accessories, among other tenants.