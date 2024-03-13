Higher education bills to watch in Louisiana’s legislative session

Of the more than 1,000 bills filed for Louisiana’s regular legislative session, dozens would have far-reaching implications for the state’s public colleges and universities, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Here are five of the most notable proposals that impact higher education:

TOPS eligibility for home-schoolers: Several bills have been filed to make it easier for home-schooled students to qualify for TOPS. Under present law, home-schooled students must receive a higher ACT score than students that attend traditional schools.

Retirement flexibility : Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, filed a bill allowing campus employees in Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana’s optional retirement plan to move to the defined benefit plan. Proponents say Freiberg’s bill would help retain employees.

Sports gambling : While it was already prohibited by law, college athletes could now face jail time if they wager on a college sporting event under a bill proposed by Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville.

Student discipline : Universities could soon need more evidence to discipline students. Legislation by Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, would require schools to prove allegations beyond a reasonable doubt before disciplining students.

Cashless facilities : Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, is proposing that colleges and universities be required to accept cash as payment for concessions and merchandise at athletic and other public events. Many sports venues have gone cashless in the last few years, much to the chagrin of fans who don’t or won’t use digital payment methods.

