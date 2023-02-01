New program for the next generation of political leaders, sponsored by BR Alliance for Students

The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students is proud to announce the newest phase of its candidate and campaigners program TORCH: The Academy of Politics. The application process for the spring program is February 1-24.

TORCH is a seven-month tuition-free program offering training for anyone interested in the political process. Its mission is to develop the next generation of political leaders in Baton Rouge. The program’s curriculum provides an in-depth foundation for civic-minded individuals to launch a political campaign. The program is administered by the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Action.