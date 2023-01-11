Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: FDA approves new drug to delay onset of Type 1 diabetes

The staggering 2 million people in the U.S. who suffer with Type 1 diabetes now have a new treatment option to help fight the disease progression. Those suffering with Type 1 diabetes lack the ability to make insulin, a hormone that tells the cells in the body to use glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream to make energy. Without insulin, sugar levels remain high and lead to health problems such as hyperglycemia, heart and kidney disease, vision and nerve problems. The new drug Tzield is a monoclonal antibody injection that targets this underlying autoimmune process of type 1 diabetes. Learn more about new diabetes drug