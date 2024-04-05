Hannis T. Bourgeois: Investing in the next generation of CPAs

Since 1924, Hannis T. Bourgeois has been synonymous with trust and expertise in accounting in Louisiana. As the firm marks its 100th anniversary, leaders have a sharp focus on the future. In particular, they are investing in young, early-career professionals—the next generation of certified public accountants.

With more than 150 employees at five locations across the state, including newly opened offices in Hammond and Alexandria, HTB provides accounting and business advising services. It has long prioritized a positive work environment and development opportunities for employees … and those efforts have paid off. HTB recently landed the No. 6 spot on Accounting Today’s nationwide list for Best Firms for Young Accountants.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Jay Montalbano, Managing Partner Phone: 225.928.4770 Address: 2322 Tremont Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: htbcpa.com

“We’re very proud of our culture,” says Managing Partner Jay Montalbano. “If you have a happy staff, that’s a better engaged staff, and a better engaged staff leads to better client service.”

HTB takes employee satisfaction and success seriously, offering flexible schedules and wellness initiatives to encourage good work-life balance. For its newest staffers, a program called Thrive pairs them with seasoned HTB employees who help them set goals and receive feedback.

“We really try to individualize the experience for our employees,” says Firm Operations Manager Claire Harrell. “We try to give them training and help them find the perfect fit in terms of interest and acumen.”

Read the full story