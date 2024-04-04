Franciscan Missionaries Of Our Lady Health System: Steering Louisiana and Mississippi’s health through changes and challenges

Barely a year into his tenure as CEO, Dr. Richard Vath was faced with leading Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) through one of the biggest global health crises of the last century.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the health system’s medical staff on the frontlines of protecting and caring for our communities, but also put a spotlight on their expertise helping state leaders make decisions about how to navigate an unprecedented health event.

FMOLHS, which includes Our Lady of the Lake Health and four other regions in Louisiana and Mississippi, overcame those clinical and financial challenges through steadfast leadership and a focus on mission.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Richard Vath, MD, CEO Phone: 225.923.2701 Address: 4200 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: fmolhs.org

Now, as the health system’s largest hospital moves past its 100th anniversary, Dr. Vath is preparing for retirement having set up a team of 18,000 for long-term success and stability. And through the health system’s mission of serving everyone, especially those most in need, our communities are now on path toward better health outcomes as well .

“It has been my honor to lead an organization responsible for providing care to almost half of Louisiana’s citizens and serving Mississippi’s largest metropolitan area,” Dr. Vath says. “Our work is rooted in the service of others through our healing ministry and has grown to impact the health of millions of patients we serve in communities throughout the region.”

