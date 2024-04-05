Faulk & Winkler: More like a business partner than CPA to their clients

Faulk & Winkler is literally ingrained within the communities it serves. The Baton Rouge-based CPA firm is intimately familiar with its clients’ markets, enabling them to track with laser-like intensity any changes and opportunities that might arise in the financial landscape.

More like a business partner than a CPA, Faulk & Winkler can deliver unique, change-oriented and value-driven results with the goal of enhancing its clients’ overall financial well-being.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Tommy LeJeune, Managing Partner; Melissa Terito, Partner Pension Services; Jacob Waguespack, Partner Audit Services; Jeremy Klibert, Partner Tax Services; Scott Lazarone, Partner Client Accounting Services; Alex Tucker, Partner Tax Services; Lloyd Johnson, Partner Audit Services Phone: 225.927.6811 Address: 6811 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Website: fw-cpa.com

By focusing solely on markets such as professional service firms, wholesale/retail, construction, manufacturing and healthcare, they’re able to provide more knowledgeable and attentive service.

“We focus on those areas that we know really well,” says Managing Partner Tommy LeJeune. “Change is occurring at a much faster pace today, and as a result, our clients need assistance staying informed about those challenges.”

