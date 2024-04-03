Entergy Louisiana: Working toward a more reliable and resilient future

A reliable power grid is fundamental to economic and community vitality.

That’s why Entergy Louisiana prioritizes investments that enhance dependable service and minimize disruptions to the electric system for households and businesses. This also reduces vulnerabilities for the state’s large industrial base and critical infrastructure, including emergency services, healthcare facilities and local law enforcement, for example.

Through a robust program of ongoing maintenance, upgrades and proactive measures, Entergy’s commitment to reliable service supports economic growth and the safety and security of local communities, says Steven Benyard, Entergy’s vice president of reliability in Louisiana.

“We understand that, especially after a storm, restoring power quickly allows people to get back to their daily lives by returning to work or supporting their communities and spending time with their families.”

Entergy’s data-driven inspection and maintenance program analyzes historical outages and leverages new technologies to identify infrastructure needing repair, replacement or upgrading throughout the year. This process enables Entergy to target resources and maintenance where it’s most needed, enhancing system-wide reliability.

