Dr. Craig Greene: Helping fellow Louisianans in both the operating room and on the Public Service Commission

Board certified orthopaedic surgeon Craig Greene has not only spent his life helping South Central Louisiana patients with arthritis, bone, and joint issues; he also serves his fellow Louisianans as Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) District 2 Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission.

After winning a special election in the fall of 2017 to fill an unexpired LPSC term, Dr. Greene was re-elected for a full term in the fall of 2018, served as chairman of the Commission in 2021, and was elected LPSC representative to the Organization of MISO States. With his current term closing at the end of this calendar year, Dr. Greene is running for another six-year term with a continued focus on citizens’ democracy.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Dr. Craig Greene, Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, Louisiana Public Service Commission District 2 Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission Phone: 225.765.5031, 800.256.6004 Address: 9100 Bluebonnet Centre Blvd., Suite 503, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: craiggreene.com

“I firmly believe that citizens who care should serve in politics when possible,” says Dr. Greene. “It makes a huge difference to have average citizens in office rather than career politicians.”

Dr. Greene finds strong, rewarding parallels in his roles as LPSC District 2 Commissioner and orthopaedic surgeon, including listening to issues, getting an idea of patients’ and constituents’ current problems, and trying to navigate conversations toward realistic solutions that will be good for everyone. “I see a lot of people who tell me, ‘My knee hurts and my electric bill is too high,’” says Dr. Greene. “I say, ‘Okay, let’s diagnose both.’”

