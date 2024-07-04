Company Insights: Transforming education through dedication, innovation, and technology

For over a decade, Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy has been a beacon of educational excellence in Baton Rouge, providing a quality STEM-focused curriculum to historically underserved families. Established in 2009, Kenilworth stands as one of the longest-standing charter schools in the area, dedicated to preparing students for the ever-evolving demands of the modern world.

Kenilworth’s philosophy revolves around igniting a passion for learning and ensuring that students are fully prepared for the challenges of the real world. While the school is deeply rooted in STEM education, it emphasizes a comprehensive approach, recognizing that education is about nurturing the whole child, not just academic achievement.

The school serves a demographic that is over 90% low-income and minority students. Kenilworth understands the importance of tailoring its approach to meet the unique needs of its community. By providing equal opportunities for boys and girls and fostering a sense of familial community, Kenilworth creates an environment where every student feels valued and capable of success.

Implementing a robust STEM program for historically underserved families comes with its challenges. However, Kenilworth has been proactive in addressing these obstacles by offering hands-on experiences, connecting students with role models in STEM fields, and organizing events like STEM expos and math & coding Olympics. By exposing students to opportunities and experiences that resonate with their backgrounds, Kenilworth instills confidence and inspires them to pursue careers in STEM.

Ron’Janiele “Nelly” Bruce, a graduate of Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy, credits her teachers for instilling a sense of limitless potential and fostering a supportive environment. Introduced to an after-school program aiding underserved students, Bruce’s trajectory toward success was shaped by Kenilworth’s nurturing atmosphere. Now, in her role at a New York City tech company, Bruce utilizes skills honed at Kenilworth, with aspirations to pursue further education. Her journey exemplifies the transformative impact of community-driven education, recognized by Tulane’s acknowledgment of her as a Newman Civic Fellow.

From hosting STEM camps and coding clubs to partnering with organizations like LSU, Code Ninjas, and 100 Black Men-Metropolitan, Kenilworth ensures that STEM opportunities are accessible to all. Kenilworth’s STEM curriculum is designed to be culturally responsive and relevant to its diverse student body. The school prioritizes hands-on experiences and innovative teaching methods like the space balloon launch and robotics expo to ensure that learning is fun and engaging for all.

With dedicated staff members like Principal Hazel Regis-Buckels, Head of Academics and Programs Elkhan Akhundov, and Executive Director Hasan Suzuk, Kenilworth continues to transform education through dedication, innovation, and technology. As Kenilworth looks to the future, plans are underway to expand its offerings to include high school education, providing a seamless K-12 experience for its students. Enrollment for the upcoming school year closes at the end of July, welcoming students from across Louisiana to join the Kenilworth family.

Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy remains committed to its mission of making STEM education accessible to all, transforming lives, and shaping the leaders of tomorrow. With a legacy of excellence, Kenilworth continues to be a proud choice for parents seeking quality education for their children in Baton Rouge.

For more information or to enroll, visit Kenilworth’s website today and join the journey towards a brighter future powered by STEM for all.