Company Insights: Acadian Capital Group

Sponsored by Acadian Capital Group

Acadian Capital Group is a multifamily office and private market management firm that offers an institutional approach to capital management and family wealth.

The only firm of its kind in Louisiana, Acadian Capital Group was born last year when three separate businesses — Acadian Capital Research, Kemp Family Office Services, and Cypress Financial Solutions — merged to offer a comprehensive menu of services to clients and businesses all under one roof.

Partner Daniel Kemp visualizes Acadian Capital Group’s services as a three-legged stool. The family office part of the firm offers services such as investment management, asset aggregation, and family governance. At the same time, the venture capital and private equity arm of the business handles research, due diligence, and mergers & acquisitions advisory services. Thirdly, a robust private market management team oversees the daily execution of the firm’s and client’s direct business holdings and private equity investments.

These complementary services allow Acadian Capital Group to help its clients throughout the entirety of their financial journey, instead of simply managing a single aspect.

“For example, if a family is experiencing a liquidity event, such as selling their business, not only can we assist with the transaction, but we can also guide them through the future stages of their journey,” says partner Skip Boudreaux. “Oftentimes, this includes setting up family governance, wealth preservation strategies, engaging in philanthropy, and educating the next generation.”

Setting itself apart from traditional private equity firms, Acadian Capital Group has a fully staffed operations team, which actively holds management positions inside of companies where the firm holds ownership positions.

“Our unique approach to private markets fosters alignment among all stakeholders,” says partner Gaines Garrett. “Our management teams benefit from support and expertise that is typically unavailable to most small and lower middle-market businesses. Meanwhile, our investors and clients enjoy a level of transparency that comes from having partners directly involved in the day-to-day operations of these businesses.”

One advantage to working with Acadian Capital Group, Kemp says, is that the firm is a local solution capable of streamlining pre-existing third party financial relationships into a manageable process for their clients.

“All too often, you have service providers, such as CPAs, Bankers, Advisors, Attorneys and other third-party professionals, kind of operating independently in their silos, and there’s no communication between the silos,” Kemp says. “What we’re able to do is to come in and take that quarterback position. We make sure that things are being executed across the board based on the design that ownership wants to implement.”

So far, Acadian Capital Group has generated excitement amongst clients who realize the scope of services being offered right here in their home state rather than traveling to New York or Texas. The goal, Kemp says, is to continue to grow responsibly with the firm’s investors, clients, and companies.

“People think they need to go to New York, maybe Houston, to get quality institutional work. What we’ve found is that people get very excited when they realize there’s an option here to build meaningful, long-term relationships with folks in their own backyard.”

Ultimately, Kemp says it’s about making a difference in the lives of each client and creating real value.

“What gets me out of bed in the morning is knowing that we’re making people’s lives better,” he says. “We really get involved. We roll up our sleeves and we do some meaningful work with family members, the investors, and teams at our portfolio companies.”