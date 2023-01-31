Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: Climate-controlled office warehouse for sale

Now available for sale, this property is located on the highly visible corner of S. Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, seeing approximately 31,768 daily traffic. The 22,695-square-foot office warehouse is comprised of 15,495 square feet of office space and 7,200 square feet of warehouse space. The office space includes a reception area, private offices, conference rooms, a break room, and more. The climate-controlled warehouse area is divided into two spaces—±2,300 and ±3,650 square feet, all with 16’ ceilings. There are six grade-level roll-up overhead doors as well as a detached truck bay. Call Cole Brewton at 936.585.3132. Click here to view listing.