Capitol Wellness Solutions: Medical marijuana pharmacy expands to meet patient needs

In 2019, Capitol Wellness Solutions was the first pharmacy to dispense medical marijuana in the south—big news at a time when it was illegal for Louisiana residents to possess even small amounts of marijuana. In recent years, however, the stigma has lifted and Capitol Wellness Solutions is bringing relief to thousands of patients.

The pharmacy’s inventory includes various forms of marijuana, such as flower, edibles, metered dose inhalers, tinctures and topical creams. Its team of experienced pharmacists can help eligible patients select the right medication and dosage to treat conditions like cancer, epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, PTSD and others. “Our focus,” says CEO Randy Mire, PharmD, “is to provide an easy way for patients to find relief through the use of natural treatment.”

BECOMING A PATIENT

As of August 2020, any Louisiana licensed medical doctor in good standing with the state Board of Medical Examiners may recommend medical marijuana to their patients. Patients can visit capitolpharmacy.com for a list of physicians actively recommending medical marijuana in the area. Many of them offer telehealth visits, allowing patients to visit with a doctor from their smartphones. The recommendation is faxed or e-scribed by the prescriber directly to Capitol Wellness Solutions, and the patient receives a text when the recommendation has been received.

