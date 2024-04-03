Capital Area Transit System: Keeping people connected and moving forward

When local residents think of Capital Area Transit System (CATS), it’s likely they envision the large buses cruising the streets of Baton Rouge. But CATS is more than buses; it’s about connecting people to what matters— through transit solutions that cater to their needs.

One such game-changer is LYNX by CATS’ microtransit service. Launched in June 2022, LYNX redefines convenience with a user-friendly app enabling ride requests. Within 15 to 20 minutes, a van arrives to transport passengers throughout the Baker area. CEO Theo Richards acclaims LYNX’s success, with more than 100,000 rides and poised for expansion.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Theo Richards, CEO Phone: 225.389.8920 Address: 2250 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Website: brcats.com

Beyond Baker’s confines, LYNX links critical destinations like Southern University and Lane Regional Medical Center, bridging gaps in accessibility. Seamlessly connecting riders to Baton Rouge’s broader bus network, it’s a lifeline for those who rely on public transit.

Complementing LYNX is CATS on Demand, a system for riders with dis[1]abilities or mobility constraints. With a simple application process and a phone call, users access tailored transportation to vital locations, from medical appointments and grocery store runs, to work and school. Richards emphasizes their mission: ensuring no one is left behind in accessing essential services.

Read the full story