Access Sciences Corporation: Strategies and solutions that empower clients

Since 1985, Access Sciences Corporation has distinguished itself as a leading consulting and managed services firm based in Houston, TX. An employee and woman-owned enterprise with a strategic workforce in Baton Rouge, as well as Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona, these industry experts are dedicated to architecting, building, and sustaining information management strategies and solutions that empower clients to extract maximum value from their information assets.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Steve Erickson, President & CEO; Trey Fleming, Chief Revenue Officer; Kathy Jordan, VP of Professional Services Phone: 713.664.4357 Address: 1900 W. Loop South, #300, Houston, TX 77027 Website: accesssciences.com

This summer marks a significant milestone for the Access Sciences team in Baton Rouge as the company celebrates its 20th year of collaboration with the State of Louisiana, offering unparalleled Information Management services with a focus on Records Management Operations. Over the years, Access Sciences has developed long-term, managed service relationships with several key state agencies, including the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Office of Technology Services (OTS), Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and Coastal Protection and Restoration

Authority (CPRA). This longstanding partnership strengthens Access Sciences’ commitment to enhancing information management systems across various sectors within the state

