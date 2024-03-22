Here’s why higher mortgage rates may be the new normal

While interest rates are likely to fall later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports that mortgage rates may not fall as quickly.

Mortgages and mortgage-backed bonds are not in demand in financial markets as they were before the Fed tightening in 2022. And the drop-off in buying and refinancing has led to decreases for the nonbank mortgage industry. Fitch Ratings cites a 35% decline from the 2021 peak in employment for nonbank mortgage lenders.

The decrease in business has led to some firms exiting the market or choosing to consolidate with other firms.

The tough conditions may restrict the profit spread built into mortgage rates to not significantly decrease from its current levels. At least not until there is another surge in loan volume that entices originators to expand and compete more for share.

