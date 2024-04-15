Here’s what to know about Gen Z employees

Members of Gen Z—born roughly between 1995 to 2010—are entering the workforce in big numbers and they’re arriving with a fair bit of unflattering reputational baggage.

Lazy, willful and allergic to criticism is what older age cohorts are saying about their younger peers in the workplace, but those labels may arise from clashing generational perspectives, according to experts. Those perspectives must be addressed by company owners and managers for the sake of their businesses, writes Inc.

The urgency for companies to improve their views of and relations with Gen Z employees is driven by their bulging numbers in the workforce. After decades of decreasing percentages of younger people at work, Gen Z began charging en masse into the job market before and during the pandemic.

Gen Z is not only the future of American labor, but also represents a huge chunk of the present-day workforce.

Experts tell the publication tht managers should ditch the impression that younger employees can’t deal with criticism and deliver feedback in an encouraging way. Frequent, if not constant interaction about work, and routine exchanges on improving personal and collective performance could help soothe workplace relationships with younger colleagues.

Read the full story.