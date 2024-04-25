Here’s what happened to Louisiana’s proposed minimum wage increase

Proposals to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage above the national minimum wage and ensure equal pay for women both died in committee this week, USA Today Network reports.

Both bills were sponsored by Sen. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, and were rejected in a 5-2 vote split along party lines by state senators on the Labor Committee.

Patrick Robinson, with the Louisiana Association for Business and Industry, testified that Carter’s bills would create hardships on businesses, trigger job cuts, increase costs to consumers and―in the case of the equal pay measure―create a hostile work environment.

On the other side of the Capitol, the full House advanced measures to reduce unemployment benefits (House Bill 119) and repeal a child labor law requiring employers to give a meal break to teenage workers (House Bill 156).

