Here’s the latest on the winter weather impact in Baton Rouge

The Capital Region continues to contend with the Arctic blast that has settled over much of the U.S., with temperatures dropping as low as 17 degrees last night.
Here are the latest developments:
- Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University will remain closed today, with both universities expected to return to normal operations Thursday.
- LSU plans to reopen at 12:30 p.m., though the Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool and the University Laboratory School remain closed until Thursday.
- Several area schools remain closed. See a full list from WBRZ-TV.
- The Department of Public Works spent Tuesday salting bridges and, as a result, all city-parish roads are now open.
- Normal garbage and recycling services have resumed.
- CATS postponed the start of normal service until 9 a.m. this morning.
- All city-parish offices have reopened, with the exception of Head Start centers.