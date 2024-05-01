Here’s the latest on efforts to oust Johnson as House speaker

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday morning called for a vote to oust Republican Mike Johnson as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Reuters reports.

The move is considered a rare open act of defiance against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has publicly backed Johnson as speaker and dismissed the ouster threat as “unfortunate.” Reuters writes the move could embroil the Republican Party in chaos months before the November election.

“Mike Johnson is not capable of that job—he has proven it over and over again,” Greene told reporters on Wednesday, saying she would call for the vote next week.

In a statement, Johnson called Greene’s threat misguided.

“This motion is wrong for the Republican conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country,” he says.

Read the full story.