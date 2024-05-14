Here’s how to be considered for Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies list

Think you might be eligible for Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies list? Here’s what you need to do.

First, determine your eligibility. Businesses must be for-profit private companies based in the nine-parish Capital Region to be considered for the list. While there is no minimum revenue requirement to be considered, companies with annual revenue of less than $20 million are not likely to make the cut.

To be considered, complete this form for our independent research firm Data Joe no later than Friday, May 24.