Here’s how state lawmakers are addressing foreign seafood imports

Lawmakers advanced two separate measures this week that aim to address the growing import of seafood into Louisiana, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The low cost and easy accessibility to imported seafood has put pressure on the domestic fishing industry. The Imported Seafood Safety Task Force and the Louisiana Seafood Safety Task Force held meetings last year to investigate and find solutions to the foreign seafood issue and the legislative items that advanced this week are products of those panels.

House Bill 748, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Domangue, R-Houma, would raise the state’s imported seafood safety fee from a flat $100 per year to a 0.1% assessment on the company’s gross revenue. It cleared the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment with unanimous support and will head to the House floor for consideration.

Another bill, House Bill 676, sponsored by Rep. Tim Kerner Sr., R-Lafitte, would charge between $500 and $100,000 for an annual license depending on the amount of product imported. Kerner says the fees are capped at 10 cents per pound and would result in a cost burden of only about 5 cents for an average sized seafood platter.

Like Domangue’s proposal, Kerner’s bill directs the fees into a fund to pay for state-level inspections and testing of imported seafood.

Kerner’s bill also heads next to the House floor for consideration.

