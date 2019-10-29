Here’s how much land the federal government owns in Louisiana

The federal government owns 1.4 million acres of land in Louisiana, USA Today reports, some 4.8% of the state’s total landmass.

Louisiana’s federal land is primarily controlled by the Forest Service, which manages 608,535 acres throughout the state, while 1.6% of Louisiana’s workforce is employed by the federal government.

Its share of U.S. government-owned land is relatively small compared to other states, with Louisiana ranking 26th in the category. Federal lands are largely concentrated in the West, with only about 4% of federal land located east of the Mississippi River.

Across all 50 states, the U.S. government owns over 640 million acres of land, equivalent to more than one-quarter of the country’s total landmass.

