Here’s how companies are juggling more software vendors 

The amount of outside software that companies are tapping has skyrocketed in the last 10 years, reports The Wall Street Journal, and CIOs say they’re leaning on other areas of the business to help them manage it—but that comes with its own challenges.

Katrina Agusti, chief information officer of workwear brand Carhartt, is paying for 121 software-as-a-service subscriptions this year, up from 59 five years ago and just 20 a decade ago. That’s an increase that’s rapidly outpacing the head count growth in the IT department itself.

“You just can’t keep pace,” she tells The Wall Street Journal, adding she’s letting some business teams take charge of the administrative aspect of the platforms, “just because we don’t have enough IT resources.”

But with more software procurement and management happening outside IT, there are also concerns about paying for duplicate services, data integration challenges and potential loss of cost efficiencies.

Organizations typically have a handful of major key vendors, followed by a long tail that are used for smaller services. There have been cycles of trying to rationalize, consolidate and reduce the number of vendors used, but there’s also an acceptance that having more vendors makes companies less dependent on bigger ones. Today’s AI hype is also fueling the fire as organizations look for new vendors to take advantage of cutting edge technology.

