Here’s how accounting firms are rethinking their ownership structures

The ownership structures of the nation’s largest accounting firms are being reconsidered as the industry continues to grapple with growing capital needs and staffing shortages, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Some companies are considering securing backing from private-equity sources, while others are mulling the public listing of a business line. Firms are feeling strained from funding both extensive technology investments and in recruiting and retaining workers during an accountant shortage.

“Attracting talent is a real issue for everybody in this category,” says Daniel Goelzer, a former acting chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the audit regulator. “Other kinds of compensation models or equity models might become necessary in order to attract talent. The need to invest in technologies is only going to increase and that takes money.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, global accounting and consulting networks—including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Grant Thornton and BDO—have explored various tactics to address these challenges. They are structured in each country as separately owned entities. Equity partners hold shares or units in the firm, generating returns and giving them a piece of the business.

Some firms are working to streamline their organizational structure, in part to boost efficiency and reduce costs. Deloitte, for example, is trimming its five global business lines to four, with its consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory divisions rebranding into two new businesses, it told partners on March 18. Deloitte’s “modernization is all about driving growth and vibrant career paths for our people,” a spokesman said.

Read the full story.