Here is how Capital Region hospitals are implementing AI

Artificial Intelligence-powered software has quickly become mainstream as leaders across many industries weigh the limitations and vast possibilities of these tools.

Commonly known as AI, the technology refers to the development of computer systems that can simulate human thinking and problem-solving capacities. In the health care sector, experts have spent years researching the ability to harness these tools to improve patient care and the way health care offices function, from billing to scheduling.

As featured in the latest issue of Business Report, there are a handful of AI tools being harnessed by the hospitals of the Capital Region.

Read how AI is impacting care in Baton Rouge.